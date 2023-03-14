Japan Kenzaburo Oe

FILE - Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe speaks during a press conference about an anti-nuclear petition drive in Tokyo, Sept. 6, 2011. Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd. said Monday, March 13, 2023 that Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe died of old age. Oe's darkly poetic novels were built from a childhood during Japan’s postwar occupation and parenthood with a disabled son. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

 Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO — Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, whose darkly poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during Japan’s postwar occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died. He was 88.

Oe, who was also an outspoken anti-nuclear and peace activist, died on March 3, his publisher, Kodansha Ltd., said in a statement Monday. The publisher did not give further details about his death and said his funeral was held by his family.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The Nobel prize does not mean anything anymore...after they gave it to Obama for...? for...? ....... (being an Idiot?)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.