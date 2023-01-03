Japan Emperor

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, center, and Princess Aiko wave during the New Year's appearance by the Japanese royal family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)

 Tomohiro Ohsumi

TOKYO — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace, on Monday, in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic.

Naruhito offered prayers for people’s happiness and world peace in the appearance, Monday, beside his wife, Empress Masako, and their daughter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.