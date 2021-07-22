Japan US South Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, center, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun, left, and Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori walk away after a press conference of their trilateral meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two US allies.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity.”

The officials reaffirmed the importance of respecting international law, including maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.

