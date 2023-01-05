Japan Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during his New Year's press conference in Ise, central Japan Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday, pledged to deepen his country’s alliance with the United States under Japan’s new defense policy that breaks from its exclusively self-defense-only stance in the face of growing regional tensions.

Kishida, speaking in a news conference after visiting Ise Shrine in central Japan, said he will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden to underscore the strength of the Japan-US alliance and highlight closer cooperation between the countries under Japan’s new security and defense strategies adopted, last month.

