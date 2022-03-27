TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escorted the US ambassador to his hometown Hiroshima, on Saturday, to pay respects to atomic bombing victims and warned that the world is again facing threats of nuclear attacks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“As we face a possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons as a realistic concern, I felt strongly (as leader of ) the world’s only country to have suffered atomic attacks that we should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons,” Kishida told reporters after a tour of the peace park and the museum with Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.
“The tragedy should never be repeated,” Kishida said.
Leaders from the Group of Seven countries, on Thursday, urged Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine. That prospects was raised when Russian President Vladimir Putin, in February, ordered his nation’s nuclear forces put on high alert over tensions with the West.
The Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing by the United States killed about 140,000 people and nearly destroyed Hiroshima. Three days later, a second US atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki killed 70,000 more, before Japan surrendered six days later.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “highlights the harsh road toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons,” Kishida said. “As prime minister from Hiroshima, I must firmly send a message (of peace) to the rest of the world.”
Kishida, however, has been pushing to bolster Japan’s military budget and capability amid growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia. He says his realistic approach is to protect lives while seeking to achieve the ideal for the future.
About 3,000 Russian troops were conducting drills on the disputed Kuril islands, according to media reports, first since Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was suspending peace treaty talks with Japan, citing Tokyo’s sanctions against Moscow.
