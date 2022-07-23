Japan Defense Paper

FILE - Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during an annual drill exercise at the Minami Eniwa Camp in Eniwa, Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Dec. 7, 2021. Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, July 22, 2022, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued, Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending.

The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet, on Friday, highlights the need for Japan’s military buildup to address security concerns and seeks to gain public support for a stronger military and increased budget, which Kishida’s governing party aims to double in coming years.

