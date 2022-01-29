TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, Friday, that Japan will recommend a former gold mine on Sado Island for a UNESCO World Heritage list, despite protests from South Korea that the site is inappropriate because of its wartime abuse of Korean laborers — a sensitive issue that still strains ties between the neighbors.
Kishida’s decision to nominate the 400-year-old site in northern Japan apparently reverses his earlier, more cautious stance after a strong push by powerful ultra-rightwing historical revisionists in his governing party.
Kishida said the Sado mine is valuable in Japan’s industrial history.
“Despite its high value, I understand that there are various views about its registration. … That’s why we want to start discussions early,” he said.
The Sado mine was selected last month by Japan’s Council for Cultural Affairs as a candidate for a UNESCO World Heritage site, triggering South Korean protests.
