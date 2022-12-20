APTOPIX Capitol Riot Investigation

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department, on Monday, to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to thwart the will of voters.

Tags

(3) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Hey Liz Cheney....Where is my Big Mac combo meal....?? ;)

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The real reason for the Jan 6th Dog and Pony show (for Idiots)........ inflation was 1.4 "pre" Biden....... now 8.5 under Biden.

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

" censuring rational members from the Jan. 6 riot, committee""...Didn't Pelosi do that...? by banning Republicans Jim Jordan ,and Jim Banks...because of Fear. Jordan would have stomped on Pelosi and her Little Circus Act and she knows it. Also lets see the Drunks (Pelosi) text that day...The Double Standard B.S. is a favorite tool of the Democrats. Jan 6th was people that were upset..that "LEFT the Capitol on their own.....Should those people "Get Serious" like the Dems are trying to play it up to...I would imagine Mussolini would be shocked at all the Corpse Hanging in the Center of Town. Jan 6th is a Fools Flag held up by the Drunk (Pelosi) and only a useful Idiot would salute that flag. That same Trash holding that flag also had you masked up for the last 2 years. You have been played by a POS Drunk (Pelosi) (IMHO)...and when she Drops and goes Hot...the Steaks* are on me (Outback). * while supplies last.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.