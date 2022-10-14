WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously, Thursday, to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The real reason for the Jan 6th Dog and Pony show (for Idiots)........ inflation was 1.4 "pre" Biden....... now 8.5 under Biden. P.S... Hey Liz..... I'll have a Bic Mac combo meal ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.