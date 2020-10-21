LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58.
Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.
Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he waited on a liver transplant.
She posted a message and a slew of photos on Twitter that included James, herself and their family.
“We’re heartbroken,” his wife wrote about her husband, who was called Jamie. “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 (years), I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done (without) them over the past two (years).”
James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years. But he went on with his life, marrying his wife Kyle who once taught eighth-grade history in Marin County. The couple had two children together.
He expressed gratitude for a liver transplant that saved his life in an HBO documentary “The Kindness of Strangers” in 1999. He produced the film and raised its $600,000 budget from foundations, corporations and individuals, including his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.