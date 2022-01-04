James Cayne, who was CEO of investment bank Bear Stearns as it lurched into the global financial crisis, died, Dec. 28, in Long Branch, New Jersey. He was 87.
His death, at a hospital, was confirmed by his daughter Alison Cayne. Cayne, known as Jimmy, was a college dropout who rose to become the first Wall Street chief to own a company stake worth more than $1 billion. A gregarious, cigar-smoking executive who was also a champion bridge player, he steered Bear Stearns to five years of record profits before it suffered huge losses in 2007 from wrong-way bets on the housing market. The company ran out of cash the next year.
As the company’s troubles worsened and two of its hedge funds sank, Cayne missed critical events, choosing instead to play golf and travel to bridge tournaments, which raised questions about his management. Two months after he stepped down as CEO, JPMorgan Chase eventually settled on a purchase price of $10 a share to buy Bear Stearns, after a tense process facilitated by government officials. Despite Cayne’s 11th-hour efforts to get a better deal, thousands of employees lost their livelihoods.
The credit crisis that toppled the bank in 2008 would later claim another firm, Lehman Brothers, and send the global financial system grinding to a halt. It also prompted government bailouts for some of the world’s biggest lenders, unleashed a wave of stricter financial regulations and led central banks to slash interest rates as a spur to economic recovery. Wall Street banks were vilified for the economic fallout from the crisis, and they have since faced sharp scrutiny from lawmakers and the public.
Vincent Tese, a longtime friend of Cayne’s who served as Bear Stearns’ lead independent director, said Cayne took responsibility for the company’s downfall.
“He stood up in front of all the employees and said he was sorry” after the deal with JPMorgan was struck, Tese said in an interview. As for Cayne’s own personal wealth, he recalled: “After it was all over, he said to me, ‘I might have lost the most money ever.’ I said to him, ‘No, you’re probably in the top 10,’ and he laughed.
James Eliot Cayne was born, Feb. 14, 1934, in Evanston, Illinois. His father, Maurice, was a patent attorney, and his mother, Jean, was a homemaker.
He studied engineering at Purdue University but left without receiving a degree. Instead, he joined the Army and was stationed in Japan.
