WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will face sharp questions from Republican lawmakers, this coming week, about the work she did as a public defender representing four Guantanamo Bay detainees.
Some Republicans say Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of “defending terrorists” and they plan to raise questions about it at Senate hearings on her nomination that begin, Monday. The criticism comes even as prominent Republicans have previously defended those who represented Guantanamo detainees, saying ensuring everyone access to a lawyer is a fundamental part of the American legal system.
Jackson was nominated to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, and her selection fulfills a campaign promise by President Joe Biden to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Democrats have the votes to confirm her even without GOP support. But three Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is holding the hearings, are considering running for president, in 2024, and are likely to use Jackson’s Guantanamo Bay work, among other issues, to try to paint her as soft on crime and terrorism.
Already, the Republican Party has branded Jackson as a “radical, left-wing activist” and suggested her representation of Guantanamo detainees was “’zealous,’ going beyond just giving them a competent defense.”
Jackson has written that under “the ethics rules that apply to lawyers, an attorney has a duty to represent her clients zealously,” no matter their own views. That includes the men she represented, men alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb expert, a Taliban intelligence officer, a man who trained to fight American forces in Afghanistan and a farmer associated with the Taliban.
None of the men, however, was ever convicted by the military commissions created to try detainees. Even those who were eventually charged had those charges dropped, and all were eventually released.
Jackson was assigned all four cases while working as a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007. She continued at least some work when she moved on to private practice. In 2010, she joined the US Sentencing Commission. She became a federal judge in 2013.
Earlier this month Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said after meeting with Jackson that it was “interesting” and in his view “a little concerning” that she had continued to represent the men after going into private practice at Morrison & Foerster, a firm that also had other lawyers representing detainees.
