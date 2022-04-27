PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Ronald, the former editor and publisher of The Commercial Review and a member of the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, has died at age 73.
Ronald spent decades in journalism in Portland, Indiana, and around the world, training journalists in the former Soviet republics and elsewhere overseas.
Ronald died, Saturday, just weeks after being diagnosed with liver cancer, The Commercial Review reported, Tuesday.
Ronald worked at the newspaper for 46 years, starting, in 1974. He was chairman and president of the Graphic Printing Co., which owns the paper, at the time of his death.
“His parents had started a weekly newspaper, The Graphic, on his first birthday, and it later bought the daily publication,” The Commercial Review reported.
