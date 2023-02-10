NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Journalist Joe Edwards, who chronicled country music and helped “Rocky Top” become a Tennessee state song during his four-decade Associated Press career, has died. He was 75.

Longtime AP colleague Randall Dickerson said Edwards’ wife called him to share the news that her husband died Feb. 3 after a lengthy illness in Nashville.

