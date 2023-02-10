NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Journalist Joe Edwards, who chronicled country music and helped “Rocky Top” become a Tennessee state song during his four-decade Associated Press career, has died. He was 75.
Longtime AP colleague Randall Dickerson said Edwards’ wife called him to share the news that her husband died Feb. 3 after a lengthy illness in Nashville.
Edwards documented the ascent of country music through interviews with stars ranging from Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift. He wrote the AP’s “Nashville Sound” country music column from 1975 to 1992 and did commentary for The Nashville Network cable TV station in the 1980s.
When Edwards retired in 2012, Reba McEntire said in a video tribute: “I’ll never forget the first time you interviewed me at the very beginning of my career, and I’ll never forget how sweet you were always to me.”
In 1982, a story Edwards wrote about the popularity of the song “Rocky Top” led the General Assembly to declare it a state song.
“He got the ball rolling,” Boudleaux Bryant, the song’s co-writer, said at the time.
He also covered sports and a variety of other topics during his AP career, which was spent entirely in Nashville.
