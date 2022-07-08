ROME (AP) — The Italian Foreign Ministry said, Thursday, it is working to quickly bring back from Egypt an Italian family whose six-year-old son died suddenly in the leading Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the parents ended up hospitalized.
Italian news reports said the child was believed to have suffered from a suspected case of food poisoning.
The ministry said Egyptian law enforcement and medical authorities had already opened an investigation into the July 2 death of Andrea Mirabile, and ordered an autopsy.
The ministry said the mother, Rosalia Manosperti, had been released from the international hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh, but that the father, Antonio Mirabile, remained admitted.
Egypt's Red Sea resorts, with their all-inclusive package deals and luxury hotels, are some of the country's major beach destinations and are popular with European tourists.
Cases of food poisoning at the country's tourist resorts have proved dangerous in the past.
