MILAN — Italy’s failure to come to terms with its fascist past has become evident as it prepares to mark the 100th anniversary, today, of the March on Rome that brought totalitarian dictator Benito Mussolini to power, a milestone that coincides with the country’s first postwar government led by a party with a neo-fascist roots taking office.
The symbolism looks troubling: Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party retains the emblem of a flame used by the fascists; her party’s co-founder, Ignazio La Russa, whose middle name is Benito and whose home office is awash in fascist memorabilia, was elected speaker of Parliament’s upper house.
