ROME (AP) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella received an astounding 55 rounds of applause from an otherwise divided parliament, Thursday, after he was sworn in to a second term in office.
Mattarella, 80, agreed to remain in office after Italy’s fractious parties failed to agree on a successor, citing a sense of responsibility given the ongoing pandemic and efforts to relaunch the economy.
Mattarella’s decision to remain in office as head of state is expected to allow the current government, headed by Premier Mario Draghi, to finish its mandate, which expires next year. The role is largely ceremonial, but can also require institutional knowledge and deft negotiations to navigate political crises.
“The parliament and regional representatives made their decision,” Mattarella said. “For me, it is a new, unexpected call to responsibility that I cannot and don’t expect to escape.”
