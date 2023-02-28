STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — The death toll rose to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies Monday, driving home once again the desperate and dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe. Dozens more were believed to be missing.
At least seven of the dead were children who perished after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the shoals off the Calabrian coast Sunday. Another 80 people survived, but more were feared dead given survivor reports that the boat, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried about 170 people.
“Many of them didn’t know how to swim and they saw people disappear in the waves; they saw them die,” said Giovanna Di Benedetto of Doctors Without Borders, which sent psychologists to help survivors process the disaster.
Authorities in the southern city of Crotone asked relatives to provide descriptions and photos of loved ones to help identify the dead, who were being housed in a makeshift morgue at a sports arena.
Fazal Amin, himself a migrant from Pakistan, waited outside the stadium in Crotone on Monday in search of information about a friend’s brother in Turkey whose phone stopped working.
“He just wants to know if he is dead or alive,” Amin said.
