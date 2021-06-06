ROME (AP) — A migrant rescue ship operated by a German charity has been detained in Sicily by the Italian Coast Guard, which found the vessel in alleged violation of safety rules and environmental regulations.
A Coast Guard statement on Saturday said inspectors identified 23 “irregularities,” including some serious enough to warrant the the Sea-Eye 4’s detention in Palermo’s port until the cited problems are corrected.
Last month, the ship disembarked at another Sicilian port more than 400 passengers who had been rescued from smugglers’ unseaworthy boats in the Mediterranean.
The Coast Guard contended that Sea-Eye 4 didn’t have enough rescue equipment to safely evacuate more than 27 people in case of an emergency on board.
“In essence, the argument is always the same,’’ Sea-Eye Chairman Gorden Isler said in a statement. “German rescue ships would regularly save too many people from drowning and not have the right certification for such a humanitarian purpose.”
