Visitors tour the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister, visited the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site Tuesday for the first time since taking office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government last week. The visit is seen by Palestinians as a provocation. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

 Maya Alleruzzo

JERUSALEM — An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister, on Tuesday, visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government took office, last week. The visit drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world and a strong rebuke from the United States.

Netanyahu attempted to play down the incident, saying it was in line with longstanding understandings at the disputed holy site. But the visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir unnerved both enemies and allies that have expressed strong misgivings about the far-right makeup of the new government.

