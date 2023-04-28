RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli security forces said they shot and killed a suspected Palestinian assailant in the West Bank on Thursday, stirring tensions in the occupied territory at a time of unusually high violence.
The Israeli military said it received reports that a Palestinian had tried to carry out a car-ramming attack near the large West Bank settlement of Ariel. Israeli soldiers opened fire at the suspected assailant after they realized he was wielding a knife, the military added. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as 39-year-old Ahmed Taha from the northern Palestinian village of Salfit. No other casualties were reported.
Fatah, the secular nationalist party that controls the Palestinian Authority, issued a statement saying that Taha was the father of a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old boy, and a first lieutenant in the Palestinian security forces. It said he was killed on his way home after work.
Fatah condemned the killing as “a crime.” A widely circulated photo shows Taha flanked by his two sons.
The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad claimed Taha was intentionally killed and sent its condolences to his family. The group did not describe the event as an attack or claim any affiliation with Taha.
Videos captured from the scene of the crash show Taha’s car stranded beside a damaged minivan.
