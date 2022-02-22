JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel, on Monday, said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region.
The “C-Dome” system is a naval version of the Iron Dome, which has been used to shoot down rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the past decade. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean.
The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.
“The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “We continue to be two steps ahead of them and we will continue developing and upgrading our capabilities in order to maintain security superiority in the region.”
The ministry said the tests were conducted recently, but declined to give a precise timeline.
The C-Dome is to become part of Israel’s multilayer missile defense system — which includes weapons capable of intercepting everything from long-range missiles to short-range rockets.
The test comes at a time of heightened tensions.
