WASHINGTON — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and US efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder.
At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens in Ukraine.”
