A Japanese company’s spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
More than six hours after communication ceased, the Tokyo company ispace finally confirmed what everyone had suspected, saying there was “a high probability” that the lander had slammed into the moon.
It was a disappointing setback for ispace, which after a four-and-a-half-month mission had been on the verge of doing what only three countries have done: successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.
Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace, held out hope even after contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33 feet. Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo as minutes went by with only silence from the moon.
A grim-faced team surrounded Hakamada as he announced that the landing likely failed.
Only three governments have successfully touched down on the moon: Russia, the United States and China.
