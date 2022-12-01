Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi

BEIRUT — The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released, Wednesday. He gave no further details.

Al-Qurayshi is the second IS leader to be killed, this year, at a time when the extremist group has been trying to rise again with its sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria. Its affiliate in Afghanistan also claimed attacks that killed dozens in recent months.

