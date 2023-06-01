Obit Walter Royal

Angus Barn executive chef Walter Royal sits in his favorite spot in the Angus Barn, a Raleigh, N.C., institution, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Royal, the chef of a destination steakhouse in North Carolina who triumphed on “Iron Chef America” by cooking mostly southern dishes with ostrich meat, has died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the age of 67. The Angus Barn in Raleigh, where Royal served as executive chef since the 1990s, announced his passing on its website. (Juli Leonard/The News & Observer via AP)

Walter Royal, the chef of a destination steakhouse in North Carolina who triumphed as a challenger on “Iron Chef America” by cooking mostly Southern dishes with ostrich meat, has died.

The Angus Barn in Raleigh, where Royal served as executive chef since the 1990s, announced his passing on its website. The restaurant’s statement said Royal died Monday at the age of 67. The announcement did not provide a cause or say where the chef had died.

