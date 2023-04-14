Rally Driver Killed

FILE - Craig Breen is seen during a stopover on day 3 of Rally Sweden 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Torsby, Sweden, on Feb. 17, 2018. Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday, April 13, 2023, during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said. (Micke Fransson / TT via AP)

 Micke Fransson

MUNICH (AP) — Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.

The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.