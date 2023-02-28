Iraq President Interview

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid is interviewedby The Associated Press in Saddam Hussein's former palace in the old Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid says he wants the world to know that his country now is at peace, free and rebuilding its economy and agriculture. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

 Jerome Delay

BAGHDAD — Nearly 20 years after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by US-led forces, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid wants the world to know his country now is at peace, democratic and intent on rebuilding economic life while maintaining a government that serves the whole country and the region.

Rashid told The Associated Press on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. Those hardships included years of resistance to foreign troops, violence between Sunnis and Shiites, and attacks by Islamic State group extremists who once controlled large areas, including Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul.

