Iraq Morality Crackdown

People buy alcohol in a liquor store in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Iraqi government started enforcing a 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages this month, although many liquor shops remained open in Baghdad. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

 Hadi Mizban

BAGHDAD (AP) — Only a few months into its term, Iraq’s government is suddenly enforcing a long-dormant law banning alcohol imports and arresting people over social media content deemed morally offensive. The crackdown has raised alarm among religious minorities and rights activists.

Some see the measures as an attempt by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to head off potential political challenges from religious conservatives and to distract from economic woes, such as rising prices and wild currency fluctuations.

