DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An award-winning Iranian filmmaker and poet who had been jailed on state security charges but was released on furlough after contracting COVID-19 died, Saturday, of the disease, Iranian media reported.
Semiofficial ISNA news agency said Baktash Abtin, 47, was released nearly a month ago and died in a Tehran hospital with family by his side. Last year he won a literary award by PEN America, a free speech advocacy group.
“Neglected within Iran’s Evin prison, his death was entirely preventable.” PEN America in a statement. “COVID is a natural killer, but Abtin’s death was aided and abetted by the Iranian government every step of the way.”
Abtin had been serving a six-year prison sentence, which Tehran’s prison department said, Saturday, had been for “Propaganda against national security.” Iranian media in the past had described his infractions as “activity against the Islamic Republic.”
Doctors had placed Abtin in a medical coma when he was released on furlough. He contracted COVID-19 for the second time in December.
Abtin made documentary films and published several books of poetry. His real name was Mehdi Kazemi, but he was mainly known as Baktash Abtin, his pen name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.