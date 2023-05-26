TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran unveiled on Thursday what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.
Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.
I am sure all the money Obama gave Iran, has helped Iran produce weapons grade plutonium...President Trump had Iran down for the count...until Biden came in and gave Iran some breathing room. Take a look at how Iran treats women...the Democrats support Iran...yet still women support the Democrats...why is that..?
