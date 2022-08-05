Iran Nuclear

FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2022. The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, appears not to include high-level representation from all the countries part of Iran's 2015 deal with word powers. Kani, arrived in Vienna for the talks, Iranian state media reported. U.S. Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley also was on hand, tweeting Wednesday that “our expectations are in check.” (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

 Vahid Salemi

Negotiators from Iran, the US and the European Union resumed monthslong, indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal, Thursday, as international inspectors reported that the Islamic Republic is expanding its uranium enrichment.

The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called, Wednesday, appeared not to include high-level representation from all the countries that were part of Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers.

