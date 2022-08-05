Negotiators from Iran, the US and the European Union resumed monthslong, indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal, Thursday, as international inspectors reported that the Islamic Republic is expanding its uranium enrichment.
The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called, Wednesday, appeared not to include high-level representation from all the countries that were part of Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers.
The negotiations come as Western officials express growing skepticism over the prospects for a deal to restore the accord. The EU’s top diplomat has warned that “the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted.”
Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, met with EU mediator Enrique Mora, Iranian media reported. As in other talks, the US won’t directly negotiate with Iran. Instead, the two sides will speak through Mora.
US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley also was on hand, tweeting, Wednesday, that “our expectations are in check.”
Mora also met, Thursday, with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, who has represented Moscow’s interests in the talks. Ulyanov also separately met with Bagheri Kani.
“As always we had a frank, pragmatic and constructive exchange of views on ways and means of overcoming the last outstanding issues,” Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.
But going into the negotiations, Iran laid out a maximalist stance. Through its state-run IRNA news agency, Tehran denied that it had abandoned its effort to get America to delist its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization as a precondition to a deal. That has been a main sticking point.
IRNA also quoted Iran’s civilian nuclear chief as saying turned-off surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency would be switched back on only if the West abandons an effort to investigate manmade traces of uranium found at previously undisclosed sites in the country.
Those positions could doom the talks.
Iranian officials have been trying to offer optimistic assessments of the negotiations while blaming the US for the deadlock. They may be worried that a collapse of the talks could send the country’s rial currency plunging to new lows.
