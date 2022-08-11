APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK — Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath, Wednesday, in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

Trump arrived at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices in a motorcade shortly before 9 a.m., before announcing more than an hour later that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Attorney General Letitia James is a POS...a Huge POS (IMHO). They need to drug test her for Crack.

