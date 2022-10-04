WASHINGTON (AP) — The US Interior Department, on Monday, launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, ensures the release of footage in some critical incidents and restricts the use of so-called no-knock warrants.

The announcement comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force, last year, aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that focused on federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on use of force.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How about "EVERY" police officer in America wears a body camera...that they "CANNOT" turn off..."Period". Also a 24/7 live feed on the internet would be great with a "using the bathroom mode" available as the only means to pause the camera for let says 10 minutes (right before they enter the restroom). Its 2020 let's quit playing games.....Sheeple.

