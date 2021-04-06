ST. LOUIS — Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window during the second significant uprising in two months at a downtown St. Louis jail, leaving city leaders again searching for answers.
At one point Sunday night, inmates at the City Justice Center lowered a rope made of tied-together bed sheets, though none tried to use it to escape, according to media reports.
The aftermath of the uprising was evident Monday. Third-floor windows were destroyed; black charring from the fires lined the areas around the building; the sidewalk below was dotted with splatter marks from unknown debris; an orange jail shirt dangled from a ledge.
During the uprising, up to 75 people on the ground shouted support for the inmates. The same jail was the site of a similar uprising on Feb. 6. Two smaller skirmishes also have occurred since December.
