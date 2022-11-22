Indonesia Earthquake

In photo released by Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect a school damaged by earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing a number of people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety. (BASARNAS via AP)

 BASARNAS

By FIRMAN TAUFIQ

and EDNA TARIGAN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.