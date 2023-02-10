Indonesia Earthquake

This photo released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows a damaged house following an earthquake in Jayapura, Papua province, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The shallow earthquake shook the country's easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing a number of people. (BNPB via AP)

 BNPB

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua’s northern coast and was centered at a depth of 13 miles. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface.

