India Kashmir Opposition March

India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks at a public rally as it snows in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. India's main opposition Congress party ended a five-month cross-country "unity march" in disputed Kashmir on Monday with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

 Mukhtar Khan

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party ended a five-month cross-country “unity march” in disputed Kashmir, on Monday, with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures.

The march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and scion of the influential Gandhi family, sought to challenge what the Congress party says is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.

