India BBC

A police officer and a private security guard ask journalists to leave from the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

 Altaf Qadri

NEW DELHI — India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after it aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK, the broadcaster said.

Rights groups and opposition politicians denounced the move by India’s Income Tax Department as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.