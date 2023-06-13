APTOPIX India Cyclone

A man takes pictures near a fishing boat as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 12, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy, the first severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is set to hit the coastlines of India and Pakistan Thursday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

 Rafiq Maqbool

BENGALURU, India — India and Pakistan braced for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities on Monday halted fishing activities, deployed rescue personnel and announced evacuation plans for those at risk.

From the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biparjoy is aiming at Pakistan’s southern Sindh province and the coastline of the western Indian state of Gujarat. It is forecast to make landfall on Thursday and could reach maximum wind speeds of up to 124 mph, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

