WORLD
Bosnia’s intelligence chief charged with abuse of office
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnian prosecutors have charged the country’s secret service chief with abuse of power for allegedly using agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against him.
The prosecutors’ office said in a statement Thursday that Intelligence Security Agency head Osman Mehmedagic, together with the agency’s Cyber Security director Muhamed Pekic, allegedly sought to obtain information and photographs concerning the man.
The two officials were also charged with violating the right to privacy of postal communication, the statement added. It provided no details on the man allegedly placed under surveillance, or on the nature of his complaint against Mehmedagic.
Snowden granted residency in Russia
MOSCOW — Former US security contractor Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said Thursday.
Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.
“Today, Snowden was handed a residency permit for an unlimited period of time,” his Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told Russia’s state Tass news agency.
Kucherena told the Interfax news agency that the application was submitted in April, but because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, it took immigration authorities more time to consider it.
NATION
White teen planned to kill Black churchgoers
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A white 17-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to four years in juvenile detention for planning to stab north Georgia churchgoers to death because they were Black.
The girl pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced in Gainesville, Georgia, news outlets reported.
The girl, who was 16 at the time of her arrest in 2019, sobbed while reading an apology, The Times of Gainesville reported. The Associated Press is not reporting her name because she was sentenced as a juvenile.
