WORLD
Montenegro declares Serbian ambassador persona non grata
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro’s outgoing pro-Western government declared the ambassador of neighboring Serbia persona non grata Saturday, reflecting a spike in tensions days before the planned inauguration of a new, pro-Serb government in Montenegro.
The small Balkan nation’s Foreign Ministry cited “long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro” as the reason for the action and asked Serbian Ambassador Vladimir Bozovic to leave the country.
Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said later Saturday it responded in a “reciprocal manner.” State-run media reported that Montenegrin Ambassador Tarzan Milosevic was asked to leave Serbia within 72 hours.
Central American countries stage mass raids on gangs
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have rounded up hundreds of suspected street gang members as part of a US-backed effort known as “Operation Regional Shield.”
The attorney general’s office in El Salvador has taken the lead, reporting that it obtained arrest warrants for 1,152 suspects, of whom 572 had been arrested by Friday.
The weeklong effort particularly targeted members of the Barrio 18 and MS-13 gangs, which operate in all three countries. Most of those arrested face charges ranging from extortion and kidnapping to murder.
The US Department of Justice noted that authorities in El Salvador and Honduras arrested three dozen suspected immigrant traffickers. Those arrested in Honduras immigrant smuggling ring include a police commissioner, a deputy inspector and three other law enforcement agents.
NATION
DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that police found two people dead inside their home in Waldorf on Friday. Police said they found evidence that the woman had shot her husband and then herself.
Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50.
News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.