Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter
QUEBEC CITY — Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 30, was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years.
Thursday’s decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn’t guarantee parole would be granted.
German far-right party member charged with drug smuggling
BERLIN — A former regional official with the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been charged on allegations he was involved in smuggling 36 kilograms (almost 80 pounds) of cocaine into a northern port, authorities said Thursday.
Marcus Hoffmann, 46, faces charges of drug trafficking and attempted drug trafficking and could receive up to 15 years in jail if convicted, Bremen prosecutors’ spokesman Frank Passade said.
Hoffmann, a Bremerhaven port worker, and four others are alleged to have received the cocaine in a shipping container in August 2019. He was arrested after an attempt to retrieve another suspected shipment three months later, Passade said, confirming a report in Bild newspaper.
San Antonio police kill man in trailer park fire, shootout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have shot and killed a man who fired on officers and set his trailer on fire, the city’s police chief said.
A SWAT team and other officers were sent to a trailer park on the Texas city’s northeast side around 9 p.m. Wednesday after people reported a man firing a gun inside his trailer, Chief William McManus told the San Antonio Express-News.
McManus said the man began shooting out of his trailer at the officers and eventually set it on fire. The man escaped the burning trailer and proceeded to walk around the park firing his gun, McManus told the paper.
The man was eventually confronted by six officers. They exchanged gunfire, the man was hit and he died at the scene, McManus said.
