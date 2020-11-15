WORLD
Lebanon begins two-week lockdown to limit spread of virus
BEIRUT — Lebanese police on Saturday patrolled the streets of the capital Beirut, ordering shops to close as the country began a two-week lockdown to limit the spread of the Coronavirus that has killed dozens of people over the past days in the small Mediterranean country.
The number of cases increased sharply in recent weeks around Lebanon straining the country’s medical sector where intensive care units are almost full.
The lockdown comes as Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades, leading to criticism of the closure by business owners who cannot afford the loss of revenue.
Baltimore to pay about $8M in police corruption settlement
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials are set to approve a roughly $8 million settlement to two men who went to prison after drugs were planted on them a decade ago during an encounter with members of a rogue police unit that brutalized, robbed and falsely arrested residents.
The city’s spending board is scheduled to take up the settlement Wednesday, news outlets reported. The Board of Estimates has approved several settlements in recent weeks stemming from the misconduct of members of the Gun Trace Task Force, a once-lauded group that was supposed to take guns off the streets of Baltimore.
The settlement for Umar Burley and Brent Matthews is the largest settlement in connection with the task force and surpasses the amount paid in 2015 to the family of Freddie Gray, a young Black man who died a week after he was critically injured in police custody and whose death lead to civil unrest.
Two children shot in CT home; woman arrested
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — A woman shot two children, killing one and critically injuring the other, in a suburban Connecticut home, police said Saturday.
Naomi Bell, 43, was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, a Connecticut State Police report said.
Police haven’t said what relationship, if any, Bell has to the children, aged 7 and 15. Plymouth school system Interim Superintendent Sherri Turner told families in a letter that the two victims were siblings and have a third, middle school-age sibling who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.
Police haven’t released the children’s names or said which of the two survived. Turner’s letter said the slain student was in high school, and the injured sibling is in elementary school.
