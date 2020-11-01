WORLD
Armenia asks Moscow for help amid fighting
YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia’s leader urged Russia on Saturday to consider providing security assistance to end more than a month of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and both sides in the hostilities accused each other of breaking a mutual pledge not to target residential areas hours after it was made.
The fighting represents the biggest escalation in decades in a long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist territory. As Azerbaijani troops pushed farther into Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to quickly discuss possible security aid to Armenia.
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.
Dutch PM seeks fourth term in office
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants another term in office.
In an interview published Saturday in Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Rutte confirmed that he will lead his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy into the next national election on March 17.
The conservative party, known by its Dutch acronym VVD, currently leads national polls and observers credit Rutte’s steady leadership of the country over the past decade, as well as through the Coronavirus pandemic, as the key reason for its popularity.
NATION
Officer shot in French Quarter identified
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department on Saturday identified a police officer who was shot while patrolling the city’s historic French Quarter.
In an email, the department confirmed that Officer Trevor Abney was struck by gunfire Friday by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab.
Abney was shot below the eye in the left cheek and the bullet lodged in his skull. He was listed in serious but stable condition Friday.
Four dozen undelivered ballots found
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Postal and law enforcement officials are investigating after four dozen mail-in ballots were found undelivered at a post office in Florida.
US Postal Service Office investigators said Saturday they found six completed ballots and 42 blank ballots among piles of undelivered mail in a post office near Homestead on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip. Video taken by a postal worker shows they had been sitting there for more than a week.
