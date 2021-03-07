WORLD
Hundreds in Stockholm protest Sweden’s virus restrictions
STOCKHOLM — Swedish police on Saturday dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government.
Swedish authorities said the demonstration — the first major protest against the country’s coronavirus restrictions — was illegal as it was held without permission.
Stockholm police said on their website they decided to cut short the gathering just after it started when the number of participants exceeded the limits for public gatherings under Sweden’s pandemic laws.
Death toll in bombing in Somalia’s capital rises to 20
NAIROBI, Kenya — The death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded, the government news agency reported Saturday.
The Somali National News Agency cited the Aamin ambulance service for the death toll.
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan blamed the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings. The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.
Some houses near the restaurant collapsed after the dinnertime blast, and police said that caused a number of deaths.
NATION
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
BOISE, Idaho — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.
Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.
Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.
Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.
