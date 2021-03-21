WORLD
UN says eight children killed, 33 wounded this month in Yemen
CAIRO — A surge of fighting in war-torn Yemen has been particularly brutal for children this month, with at least eight killed and 33 wounded, the UN children’s agency said on Saturday.
Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative to Yemen, said the casualties happened in several areas including the provinces of Taiz and Hodeida, where fighting between forces of the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels has intensified. He said the toll could be higher.
The Houthi offensive on Marib could displace at least 385,000 people. Four displacement camps in the province have been abandoned since the start of the offensive earlier in February, according to the UN migration agency.
Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 14 people, injures 31
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30.
Police said the bus fell off a precipice near the town of Passara, about 150 miles east of Colombo, its stated destination.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said an initial investigation indicated driver negligence caused the accident. The driver was among the dead.
Local media reported more than 70 passengers were on the bus.
NATION
Gunfire kills one, wounds five at illegal gathering
PHILADELPHIA — Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five others and sent scores of people fleeing, authorities said.
The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police officials said.
A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals, police said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives. She said that such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and that police would increase foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.