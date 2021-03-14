WORLD
Plane operated by Kazakhstan security agency crashes
MOSCOW — A plane operated by Kazakhstan’s state security agency crashed in the Central Asian country on Saturday, killing four crew members and injuring two others, officials said.
The ex-Soviet country’s Emergencies Ministry said the two survivors were hospitalized.
The ministry said the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land at the airport of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. The plane had flown from the capital, Nur-Sultan, with only the six crew members on board.
Afghan bomb kills at least eight; UN slams high civilian deaths
KABUL, Afghanistan — A powerful car bomb killed at least eight people and wounded 47 in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, officials said Saturday. Hours later, the UN condemned an “alarming” increase in attacks in the country targeting civilians.
The death toll in the explosion late Friday that also destroyed 14 houses is expected to rise because several of the injured were critical, said Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital.
One among the dead and 11 of the injured were Afghan Security Forces personnel while the remainder were civilians, including women and children, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.
NATION
Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city’s mayor
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green Saturday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Crews on boats began dumping green dye into the riverfront about 7 a.m. after Lightfoot authorized the dyeing ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, delighting pedestrians with the vivid scene.
Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters, saying they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year.
“We’re happy that Mayor Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because we truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020,” Jones, 59, told the Chicago Tribune.
