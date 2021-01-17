WORLD
UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit
LONDON — The British government has chosen an English village on the coast of Cornwall as the site for the next annual summit of leading industrial nations, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the June event to promote a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seaside resort of Carbis Bay will host the annual G-7 gathering of leaders from the United States. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union starting on June 11. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the G-7’s first in person meeting in two years.
Britain holds the G-7’s rotating presidency this year. It last hosted the group’s annual meeting in 2013 at the Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland.
Boy reported dead at sea in attempt to reach Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA, Spain — Spanish rescuers reached a boat carrying over 30 migrants and brought them safely to the Canary Islands, but not in time to save one child who reportedly died at sea.
Rescuers said the small boat was discovered late Friday some 99 miles south of Gran Canaria island. On board there were 11 men, 20 women and three children traveling in very poor conditions.
The survivors said a nine-year-old boy had died during the journey and they had tossed his body overboard.
NATION
Health fraud case: Mississippi pharmacy owner gets 18 years
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi owner of pharmacies and pharmacy distributors has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and ordered to repay the government nearly $287.7 million for his part in what prosecutors described as a $510 million health care fraud involving high-priced pain cream.
Wade Ashley Walters, 54, of Hattiesburg, also was ordered at Friday’s sentencing to forfeit nearly $56.6 million that he gained personally from the scheme, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.
Walters had been charged in a 37-count indictment. He pleaded guilty in July to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Sentencing was conducted Friday by US District Judge Keith Starrett.
