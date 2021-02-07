WORLD
German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port
BEIRUT — A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beirut’s port, Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city.
Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut’s port for 52 containers of “hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. He added that the material is ready to be shipped to Germany.
Pakistan arrests two men linked to international child porn ring
MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said Saturday.
The arrests took place after an early-morning raid in the eastern Punjab province on the outskirts of the city of Sialkot, said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city. This was the first time Interpol provided information to Pakistan about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography in the country, he said.
Material retrieved from a computer allegedly belonging to one of the men showed “he was in contact with an international gang and was posting child pornography videos on the dark web,” Iqbal told The Associated Press.
NATION
Teen charged in fatal mall shooting
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.
Law enforcement officers traveled to Iowa on Friday to pick up Dezman Ellis, 17, who was arrested in Des Moines a day earlier. Online records show Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton late Friday night. Ellis waived his right to an extradition hearing in Iowa.
Ellis is accused of killing Jovanni Frausto, 19, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Jan. 31 during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded, and the shooting forced people to shelter in place inside the suburban Appleton mall.
Ellis was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
